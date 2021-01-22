Foreign Ministry announces change of U.S. air travel requirements in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic



All US-bound air travelers are required to present upon boarding a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours (3 days) before arrival to the US; both molecular and antigen tests are accepted, Romania’s Foreign Ministry said in a release on the new measures announced by the American (...)