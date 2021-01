Economy Minister: Romania has the highest tax burden on the minimum wage

Economy Minister: Romania has the highest tax burden on the minimum wage. Romania has the highest tax burden on the minimum wage, as employees share their income almost 50-50 with the state, therefore the zero tax on the minimum wage will be enforced starting with 2022 in various sectors of the economy, said Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]