Romania supports European Labor Authority’s reaching full operational capacity
Jan 22, 2021
Romania supports European Labor Authority’s reaching full operational capacity.
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu (photo R) on Friday received the Executive Director of the European Labor Authority (ELA), ambassador Cosmin Boiangiu, expressing on this occasion Romania’s support for the Authority reaching full operational capacity and efficiency, as in a few months it will (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]