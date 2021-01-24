 
January 24, 2021

President Iohannis sign accreditation decrees for several Romanian ambassadors
President Iohannis sign accreditation decrees for several Romanian ambassadors.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed accreditation decrees for several Romanian ambassadors, including Cristian Istrate to Russia, Bogdan Manoiu to Canada and Daniela-Laura Popescu to the UK. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited: – Razvan Rotundu as (...)

