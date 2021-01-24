 
January 24, 2021

President Iohannis: Our legacy from 1859 Union's arhitects - solid foundation for Romania's modernization
Jan 24, 2021

President Iohannis: Our legacy from 1859 Union's arhitects - solid foundation for Romania's modernization.

The legacy left to us by the architects of the union of 1859, both institutional and symbolic, represents the solid foundation on which to continue Romania's modernization, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday, in a message occasioned by the 162nd anniversary of the Union of the Romanian Principalities. "Today we pay homage to the triumph of the ideal of the Union of Romanian Principalities in 1859. In a truly historical political and social symbiosis, the people and elites of the time imposed their goal inside and outside the borders: the unity of Romanians in the two Principalities, Moldavia and Tara Romaneasca," said Klaus Iohannis. The head of state emphasized the decisive contribution of the ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza in achieving this desideratum. "This brilliant moment could not have been achieved without the decisive contribution of a remarkable personality. The double election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza, as lord of Moldavia and Tara Romaneasca, was an event cleverly thought out by those inside and outside the state, Romanians and foreign friends devoted to the noble ideal of the Union," said Iohannis. He recalls that, in just a few years of office, Alexandru Ioan Cuza built the institutional, administrative and legal framework of the modern Romanian state by adopting a new Civil Code and by imposing the division of administrative responsibilities at the central and local level, being also the initiator of extensive agrarian and fiscal reforms, as well as of a package of laws dedicated to Romanian education. The President pointed out that, at present, Romania has a new historical role, and the current course is inextricably linked to its membership in the European Union and NATO. He concludes his message with a call for unity and solidarity. "The most precious lesson of the living pages of history since the Union of 1859 is that of unity and solidarity, so beautifully expressed in the anthem of the Union of Principalities: 'I am your brother, you are my brother!.' No matter the obstacles, as long as we all want a better Romania, we will be able to achieve our goal if we remain united and have as our goal the good of the whole nation," the head of state also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Oana Popescu, EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
