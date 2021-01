Romania to vaccinate 10.4 mln people by end-Sep

Romania's vaccination campaign is going well, assured prime minister Florin Citu, noting that he maintains the goal of 10.4 million Romanians (of 19.4 mln official population) being vaccinated, with both doses, by the end of September. The first 1.2 mln Romanians, from the categories most