Romanian EconMin disappointed with foreign trade promotion website

Romanian EconMin disappointed with foreign trade promotion website. Romania's minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Claudiu Nasui, announced that he instructed the ministry's control body to draw up a report on how the foreign trade portal www.portaldecomert.ro was developed and financed. "Look at how Romania's foreign trade website looks. Entire (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]