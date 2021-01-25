Wizz Air launches summer flights from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu

Wizz Air launches summer flights from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu. Budapest-based lowcoster Wizz Air will launch two new flights for the summer period from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu. The two new routes will be operated with two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between June 15 and September 15, 2021. These new routes are in addition to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]