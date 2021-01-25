Romanian open banking developer Finqware raises EUR 0.5 mln in new financing round

Romanian startup Finqware, which develops a cloud-based middleware that builds a bridge between businesses and their financial service providers, has raised EUR 500,000 in a new round of financing led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital division of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).