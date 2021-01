Traffic on Romania’s Top Five Airports Down 64% to 70% YoY in 2020

Traffic on Romania’s Top Five Airports Down 64% to 70% YoY in 2020. Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi and Sibiu, Romania’s five largest airports saw an up to 70% decline in passenger traffic last year compared with 2019, the data the airport officials supplied show. Timisoara recorded the worst decline, more than 70.5%, while Iasi only 64.4% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]