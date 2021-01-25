COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Over 840,000 Romanians register on dedicated platform in 10 days

A total of 842,300 Romanians have registered on the dedicated platform Programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro between January 15 and January 24, in the second phase of the country's vaccination campaign. Most of them, namely over 346,000, are adults over the age of 65. More than 300,000 are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]