NEPI Rockcastle Starts Works on Expansion of Promenada Mall. NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has started work on expanding the Promenada mall and on the office building to be integrated into the shopping center in the north of Bucharest. NEPI had been previously granted the permit to start work on the basement of the project in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]