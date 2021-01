Local Entrepreneur Invests EUR10M in Boutique Villa Project in Northern Bucharest

Local Entrepreneur Invests EUR10M in Boutique Villa Project in Northern Bucharest. Alina Marulis, a Bucharest entrepreneur with 16 years of construction experience, is investing EUR10 million in a boutique project consisting of 12 villas located in the Baneasa forest area in northern Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]