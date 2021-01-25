Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, games halls, reopen in Bucharest at 30 pct of capacity. Berbeceanu: If we do not relax restrictions, we risk HORECA operators to sue us



Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars, cafes and gambling halls in Bucharest can be reopened at 30 pct of capacity from Monday, following a decision adopted on Friday by the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations. Thus, the said committee has ordered the resumption of activity in (...)