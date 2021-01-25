 
Romaniapress.com

January 25, 2021

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in exclusive villa complex north of Bucharest
Jan 25, 2021

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in exclusive villa complex north of Bucharest.

Romanian entrepreneur Alina Marulis invests EUR 10 million in a boutique project of 12 villas at the edge of Baneasa forest, north of Bucharest. The construction is financed from the developer’s own funds, with a pre-approved investment loan from Libra Bank, which can be accessed for later (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON508.8M Selling October 2034 Bonds At 3.27% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 508.8 million lei (EUR104.2 million), slightly above the RON500 million level planned, selling bonds maturing in October 2034, at an average yield of 3.27%, central bank data showed.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 38,346 people immunised in last 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Monday reported that in the last 24 hours 38,346 people have been immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of the people vaccinated (...)

Coronavirus/Health Ministry: What 95% vaccine effectiveness means - 20 times lower risk to develop symptomatic COVID-19 The Health Ministry explained on Monday that a 95% effectiveness of a vaccine against the new coronavirus means that, compared to an unvaccinated person, an immunized person has a 20 times lower risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19. According to the ministry, the effectiveness of a vaccine (...)

Romanians are losing interest in Spanish villas In the 3rd quarter of 2020, Romanians were the only foreign nation who bought less property in Spain than three months before. Still remaining in top-6 most active foreigners in Spain, Romanians bought up 4.79% of all Spanish real estate purchased by non-Spanish buyers. Overall, during the last (...)

Romexpo launches online 2021 edition of Romania's Tourism Fair Bucharest, Jan 25 /Agerpres/ - Romexpo, the leader of Romania's trade fairs and exhibitions industry, launches #TTRVirtual, the first event in the 2021 exhibition calendar to take place on a digital platform, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. Romania's Tourism Fair (I) will (...)

Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama's A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction A signed, deluxe copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land goes on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2. The proceeds from the sale of the book, which has a starting price of EUR 100, will be directed to the Citește-mi 100 de povești! (Read me 100 stories!) program of the (...)

GCS: 1.551 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in the last 24 hours; 654.875 people cured A total of 1,551 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,119 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases that had not tested (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |