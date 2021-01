Skier chased by bear in popular ski resort in Romania

Skier chased by bear in popular ski resort in Romania. A bear was spotted chasing a skier on a slope in the popular mountain resort of Predeal on Saturday, January 23. People sitting in the chairlift above saw the bear and tried to warn the skier of the danger, according to Digi24. "Faster, faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]