Vodafone Invests EUR20M to Advance Digital Skills, Education in Romania and 13 Other Countries
Jan 25, 2021
Vodafone announced Monday an investment of €20 million by the Vodafone Foundation to expand digital skills and education programs by funding local initiatives in Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]