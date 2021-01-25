GCS: 1.551 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in the last 24 hours; 654.875 people cured



A total of 1,551 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,119 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases that had not tested (...)