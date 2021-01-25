Coronavirus/Another 65 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, death toll hits 17,841

Coronavirus/Another 65 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, death toll hits 17,841. Another 65 people infected with the novel coronavirus - 38 men and 27 women - died in the past 24 hours, according to data released Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (CSG), with the total number of deaths reaching 17,841. Of these, one death was in the age group 40-49 years, 3 other deaths in the 50-59 year old category, 14 deaths in the 60-69 year category, 26 deaths in the 70-79 year old slot and 21 deaths in over 80 years. 62 of the deaths recorded are of patients with comorbidities, two deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for one deceased patient to date. As many as 8,018 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,017 are in intensive care, the GCS says. On Romania's territory, 44,260 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 10,807 are in institutional isolation. Also, 68,498 people are in quarantine at home, and 153 in institutional quarantine.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]