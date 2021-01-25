Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama’s A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction

Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama’s A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction. A signed, deluxe copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land goes on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2. The proceeds from the sale of the book, which has a starting price of EUR 100, will be directed to the Citește-mi 100 de povești! (Read me 100 stories!) program of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]