RO doctor: Fewer people ask to get tested for Covid-19, contact-tracing more difficult

RO doctor: Fewer people ask to get tested for Covid-19, contact-tracing more difficult. Many people prefer to self-isolate and don't go to the hospital to get tested for Covid-19, Beatrice Mahler, the manager of the Marius Nasta Institute in Bucharest, told Digi24 television station in an interview. This could result in a new wave of infections as the inquires to trace the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]