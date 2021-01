Hidroelectrica IPO Expected at the End of 2021 at the Earliest

Hidroelectrica IPO Expected at the End of 2021 at the Earliest. An initial public offering of a minority stake in Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica could take place towards the end of 2021 in the best case scenario, company CEO Bogdan Badea said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]