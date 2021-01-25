COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 38,346 people immunised in last 24 hoursThe National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Monday reported that in the last 24 hours 38,346 people have been immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.
Romanians are losing interest in Spanish villasIn the 3rd quarter of 2020, Romanians were the only foreign nation who bought less property in Spain than three months before. Still remaining in top-6 most active foreigners in Spain, Romanians bought up 4.79% of all Spanish real estate purchased by non-Spanish buyers. Overall, during the last (...)
Romexpo launches online 2021 edition of Romania's Tourism FairBucharest, Jan 25 /Agerpres/ - Romexpo, the leader of Romania's trade fairs and exhibitions industry, launches #TTRVirtual, the first event in the 2021 exhibition calendar to take place on a digital platform, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.
