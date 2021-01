Romanians are losing interest in Spanish villas

Romanians are losing interest in Spanish villas. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, Romanians were the only foreign nation who bought less property in Spain than three months before. Still remaining in top-6 most active foreigners in Spain, Romanians bought up 4.79% of all Spanish real estate purchased by non-Spanish buyers. Overall, during the last (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]