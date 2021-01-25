 
Romaniapress.com

January 25, 2021

Romexpo launches online 2021 edition of Romania's Tourism Fair
Jan 25, 2021

Romexpo launches online 2021 edition of Romania's Tourism Fair.

Bucharest, Jan 25 /Agerpres/ - Romexpo, the leader of Romania's trade fairs and exhibitions industry, launches #TTRVirtual, the first event in the 2021 exhibition calendar to take place on a digital platform, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. Romania's Tourism Fair (I) will take place between February 18 and 21 and aims to support the entire tourism industry which is severely affected during this period. "Solidarity and the ability to adapt to the new reality help us get more easily through these difficult times economically and socially. We wanted to stay connected with our visitors, exhibitors and partners, and with the help of technology, perseverance and professionalism we have developed the #TTRVirtual concept, an event that reflects the experience in the pavilions of the Romexpo Exhibition Center in the online environment. I invite travel agencies, tour operators, authorities promoting the most beautiful places in Romania, local and international circuit organizers to join our fair with confidence," said Ionel Gagu, president - general manager of Romexpo. The online platform, specially created for Romania's Tourism Fair, includes: Homepage - Romexpo pavilion, Lobby - B3 pavilion, Expo Area - the pavilion with personalized virtual stands that can be accessed with a single click by visitors, the area for Live Conferences, Market Place and Business Meeting Point. "During the four days of the fair, companies will have the opportunity to win over tourists with mega offers to the most beautiful and safe holiday destinations and to promote their tourist services, to interact through chat or video call with potential customers or partners, to grow the visibility of the brand in the online environment and implicitly the sales," the release mentioned. According to the organizers, visitors to the # TTRVirtual2021 platform will have the best experience in the field of tourism. Access is free and is based on registration before the start of the fair, the virtual stands will be visited from the comfort of the house, and special offers can be found quickly thanks to the intelligent search filter system. The #TTRVirtual visiting hours are between 10:00 and 18:00. Romexpo, a privately held company, has as majority shareholder the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, one of the most important representation forums of Romanian business people. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: ROMEXPO / facebook.com

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON508.8M Selling October 2034 Bonds At 3.27% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 508.8 million lei (EUR104.2 million), slightly above the RON500 million level planned, selling bonds maturing in October 2034, at an average yield of 3.27%, central bank data showed.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 38,346 people immunised in last 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Monday reported that in the last 24 hours 38,346 people have been immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of the people vaccinated (...)

Coronavirus/Health Ministry: What 95% vaccine effectiveness means - 20 times lower risk to develop symptomatic COVID-19 The Health Ministry explained on Monday that a 95% effectiveness of a vaccine against the new coronavirus means that, compared to an unvaccinated person, an immunized person has a 20 times lower risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19. According to the ministry, the effectiveness of a vaccine (...)

Romanians are losing interest in Spanish villas In the 3rd quarter of 2020, Romanians were the only foreign nation who bought less property in Spain than three months before. Still remaining in top-6 most active foreigners in Spain, Romanians bought up 4.79% of all Spanish real estate purchased by non-Spanish buyers. Overall, during the last (...)

Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama's A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction A signed, deluxe copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land goes on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2. The proceeds from the sale of the book, which has a starting price of EUR 100, will be directed to the Citește-mi 100 de povești! (Read me 100 stories!) program of the (...)

GCS: 1.551 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in the last 24 hours; 654.875 people cured A total of 1,551 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,119 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases that had not tested (...)

Gov't state pension outlays to increase by almost 8bn lei in 2021 from 2020 State pension outlays in the 2021 state budget is already increasing by almost 8 billion from last year, according to Prime Minister Florin Citu, who also says that adjusting pensions for inflation will be addressed according to the legislation in force. "Pension expenditure in the 2021 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |