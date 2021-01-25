Romania Raises RON508.8M Selling October 2034 Bonds At 3.27% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON508.8M Selling October 2034 Bonds At 3.27% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 508.8 million lei (EUR104.2 million), slightly above the RON500 million level planned, selling bonds maturing in October 2034, at an average yield of 3.27%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]