Largest Romanian Office Space Owner Buys Victoria Site Near West Gate Complex in Bucharest

Largest Romanian Office Space Owner Buys Victoria Site Near West Gate Complex in Bucharest. The largest Romanian owner of office space, Liviu Tudor, is consolidating his position in the west of Bucharest after buying the former mattress plant Victoria site from businessman Dragos Bilteanu, real estate market sources (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]