RO Govt. speaks of thorough revision of pension and public wages laws

RO Govt. speaks of thorough revision of pension and public wages laws. The hikes in pensions and child allowances adopted in the past will increase budget expenses by some 1.1% of GDP this year, prime minister Florin Citu stated. The Government will thoroughly review two laws with a major impact on the budget expenditures: the pension law and the law aimed at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]