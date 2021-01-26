Head of RO pension funds association says too much disclosure has downsides

Head of RO pension funds association says too much disclosure has downsides. The pension funds managers will comply with the requirements of disclosing their portfolios every quarter, but this might have an anti-competitive effect, says Radu Craciun, CEO of BCR Pensii and head of the private pension fund managers' association APAPR. The financial market regulator ASF (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]