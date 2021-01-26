Analysts See Inflation Growing to 2.64% in Next 12 Months

Analysts See Inflation Growing to 2.64% in Next 12 Months. Most analysts polled by CFA Romania estimate the inflation rate will grow to an average rate of 2.64% in the next 12 months and see the leu depreciating to an average of 4.98 units to the euro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]