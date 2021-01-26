PwC: Upskilling Could Create 5.3 Million Jobs Globally by 2030

PwC: Upskilling Could Create 5.3 Million Jobs Globally by 2030. Accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers could add at least $6.5 trillion to global GDP and create 5.3 million new jobs by 2030, according to the “Upskilling for Shared Prosperity” report launched by Pwc and the World Economic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]