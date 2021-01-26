Vodafone invests €20 million to advance digital skills and education across 13 European countries and Turkey

Vodafone invests €20 million to advance digital skills and education across 13 European countries and Turkey. Vodafone on Monday announced an investment of €20 million by the Vodafone Foundation to expand Foundation digital skills and education programmes by funding local initiatives in Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]