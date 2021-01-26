Nestlé invested over 320 million euro in NESCAFÉ® Plan

Nestlé invested over 320 million euro in NESCAFÉ® Plan. NESCAFÉ® Plan, launched in 2010, is a program designed to support local communities and help farmers grow coffee responsibly More than 10 years after the launch of NESCAFÉ® Plan, Nestlé company announces the results obtained under the sustainability program. Between 2010 and 2020, Nestlé has (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]