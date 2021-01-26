Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda: Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light up Humanity’s Way Forward



The past year was marked by the sudden onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global public health faced severe threat and the world economy was mired in deep recession. Humanity encountered multiple crises rarely seen in human history. The past year also bore witness to the enormous resolve and (...)