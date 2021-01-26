Foundation set up by Romanian climber covers the salaries of three teachers in Pakistan's Askole



Alex Gavan Foundation, set up by Romanian high-altitude climber Alex Gavan, covered the salaries of three teachers in the village of Askole, in the Gilgit–Baltistan region of Pakistan. The salaries were covered for the 12 months of the incoming new school year. The three teachers, usually paid (...)