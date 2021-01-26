More cinemas, theaters reopen in Bucharest

More cinemas, theaters reopen in Bucharest. Several cinemas, theaters, and performance venues in Bucharest announced they were reopening after the 14-day coronavirus infection rate dropped below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. Elvire Popesco cinema at the French Institute will restart the indoor film screenings on January 29, after four months (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]