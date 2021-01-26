GCS: 2.877 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported in Romania in the last 24 hours; 97 persons die;1.007 patients in ICU



As many as 2,877 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 28,000 tests performed at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the (...)