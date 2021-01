PNL’s Orban: There will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget



The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are “a little more complex”... The post (...)