Gheorghita: Vaccines are also effective against new strain from UK

Gheorghita: Vaccines are also effective against new strain from UK. The chairman of the National Coordination Committee for activities on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are also effective against the new strain from the UK. “Yes, at the moment, the data are very good, namely (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]