AmCham Romania: Uncertainty, the word that defines the beginning of 2021; partnership, the approach that will build trust
Jan 26, 2021
AmCham Romania: Uncertainty, the word that defines the beginning of 2021; partnership, the approach that will build trust.
Romania has the historic chance to kick off major projects and reforms this year after a year 2020 that brought the highest level of uncertainty in postwar history, consider the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, AmCham. Uncertainty about business continuity, the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Glami.ro: Romania's Online Fashion Market Seen Overshooting RON5B In 2021
Romania’s online fashion market is expected to grow by 20% in 2021, up to RON5.1 billion, and to exceed RON6 billion until 2023, per a market research by GLAMI.ro platform, held by Czech company InspiGroup.
International Customs Day, celebrated by 183 customs administrations
International Customs Day is celebrated on January 26 by 183 customs administrations, members of the World Customs Organization, including the one in Romania, according to a press release of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), General Directorate of Customs. “In 2021, this day (...)
Central Bank: Scandal On Electricity Market Is A Process With Significant Uncertainty That May Impact Inflation
Romania’s central bank warns, in the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, that the annual inflation will probably inch up in the first two months of 2021, followed by a correction at the end of the first quarter, pointing out, however, that the liberalization of the electricity market (...)
PNL's Orban: There will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget
The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are “a little more complex”... The post (...)
Gheorghita: Vaccines are also effective against new strain from UK
The chairman of the National Coordination Committee for activities on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are also effective against the new strain from the UK. “Yes, at the moment, the data are very good, namely (...)
AHK Romania's Anastasiu requests PM Citu aid measures for companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, claims delays
Chairman of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) Dragos Anastasiu, member of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, said on Tuesday that at a meeting the same day with Prime Minister Florin Citu he requested the allocation of funds needed to implement aid measures for (...)
Foundation set up by Romanian climber covers the salaries of three teachers in Pakistan's Askole
Alex Gavan Foundation, set up by Romanian high-altitude climber Alex Gavan, covered the salaries of three teachers in the village of Askole, in the Gilgit–Baltistan region of Pakistan. The salaries were covered for the 12 months of the incoming new school year. The three teachers, usually paid (...)
