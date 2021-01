Glami.ro: Romania’s Online Fashion Market Seen Overshooting RON5B In 2021

Glami.ro: Romania’s Online Fashion Market Seen Overshooting RON5B In 2021. Romania’s online fashion market is expected to grow by 20% in 2021, up to RON5.1 billion, and to exceed RON6 billion until 2023, per a market research by GLAMI.ro platform, held by Czech company InspiGroup. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]