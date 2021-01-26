PM Citu: Romania, fully prepared to enter Schengen area

PM Citu: Romania, fully prepared to enter Schengen area. Romania is "fully prepared" to enter the Schengen area, Prime Minister Florin Citu told his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. "Yesterday we had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. We analyzed the promising prospects of cooperation between Romania and the Netherlands, focusing on strengthening economic relations and boosting political dialogue. Our legitimate accession to the Schengen area was one of the key points reached in the discussion with Prime Minister Rutte, to whom we conveyed that Romania is, without a doubt, fully prepared to enter the Schengen area," Citu wrote on Facebook. According to the Prime Minister, the talks also focused on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of the vaccination process. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]