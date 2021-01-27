Regional group Packeta pours another EUR 2 mln in Romanian subsidiary this year
Jan 27, 2021
Regional group Packeta pours another EUR 2 mln in Romanian subsidiary this year.
Coletaria.ro, the Romanian subsidiary of Czech-based regional group Packeta, which operates the largest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, will double its investments this year. The company has earmarked EUR 2 million for the business development. Coletaria.ro will open (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]