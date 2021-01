Romanian startup earns its place in Chilean acceleration program

Romanian startup earns its place in Chilean acceleration program. Romanian cybersecurity company Cyber Dacians has won a place in one of the most competitive global startup accelerators, Start-Up Chile. Cyber Dacians was chosen from among 840 startups, which competed for 78 places in the program that will provide them with financing and full support for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]