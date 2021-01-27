US investor takes over Romanian provider of AI solutions for e-commerce

US investor takes over Romanian provider of AI solutions for e-commerce. US company Algolia has bought Romanian startup MorphL, which develops technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) for e-commerce and promises e-tailers to boost their sales by persuading possible buyers, Profit.ro reported. MorphL was founded in 2018 by local entrepreneurs Alexandra (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]