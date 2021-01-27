Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management

Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management. Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of City Insurance, the largest local insurer by revenue, with fines totaling almost RON 3.8 million (EUR 790 mln). ASF said the company failed to send the documents it requested. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]