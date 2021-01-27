 
Romaniapress.com

January 27, 2021

Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management
Jan 27, 2021

Regulator slaps EUR 0.79 mln fines on biggest Romanian insurer’s management.

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of City Insurance, the largest local insurer by revenue, with fines totaling almost RON 3.8 million (EUR 790 mln). ASF said the company failed to send the documents it requested. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Romania has one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in Europe Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that Romania is carrying out a “successful” vaccination campaign against COVID-19, one of the most successful in Europe, and he mentioned that all EU states had to reconfigure during this time the dose administration pace because manufacturing (...)

GCS: 3.174 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours, total death toll hits 18.015 As many as 3,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS (...)

Romanian Software Company Atta Systems To Open Office In Singapore Romanian software solutions provider Atta Systems (formerly known as AB4 Systems) on Wednesday said it would open an office in Singapore, whereby it seeks to encourage digital transformation in the region by providing services of software development and software products strategy, thus (...)

PM Citu: The targets in the 2021 budget remain the same; gov't deficit at 7% The government deficit target in Romania's 2021 national budget remains at 7%, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, adding that a multi-annual budget will be introduced for the first time. "The targets remain the same, we are setting the deficit at 7%, we hope to reach 7%, 7% - (...)

Holocaust victims remembered in commemoration ceremony held in Bucharest The victims of the Holocaust were honored today in Bucharest in a commemorative ceremony attended by Israeli ambassador David Saranga, deputy and president of the Federation of the Romanian Jewish Communities (FCER) Silviu Vexler, and general director of the "Elie Wiesel" Institute, (...)

Senate's Dragu: Holocaust - tragedy that did not spare our people, and we ought to know Senate Chair Anca Dragu draws attention to the fact that the Holocaust is a tragedy that "did not spare" the Romanian nation and that we ought to know about in order to pay it "deserved respects." "Holocaust Remembrance Day. A tragedy that did not spare our people and (...)

Spanish developer sells apartments worth EUR 44.2 million in Romania in 2020 Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate announced “results beyond expectations for 2020 on the Romanian market.” Despite the two months of lockdown in Romania last year, the company traded 478 residential units, with a total value of EUR 44.2 million, in projects such as Timisoara 58 (phase IV and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |