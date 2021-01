Abatorul Peris Sees EUR70M Revenue in 2020

Abatorul Peris Sees EUR70M Revenue in 2020. Abatorul Peris likely ended 2020 with EUR70 million revenue, after having significantly expanded its sales channels, Bogdan Grama, general manager of the company that Agricover group of businessman Jabar Kanani bought from bankrupt Romsuintest Peris in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]