Element Industrial Invests EUR37M in 72,000 Sqm Logistics Park near Bucharest

Element Industrial Invests EUR37M in 72,000 Sqm Logistics Park near Bucharest. Logistics developer Element Industrial, owned by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, is starting construction on a new logistics park - Eli Park 3 – of 72,000 square meters, in the Chitila-Buftea area near Bucharest, in an investment estimated at EUR37 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]