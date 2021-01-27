IntMin Bode: Minister's Control Body, Audit Directorate, Anti-corruption Directorate switch under my direct authority

Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode told a televised show on Tuesday evening that during the day he issued an order placing several directorates - the Minister's Control Body, the Audit Directorate, the General Anti-corruption Directorate (DGA) and the Communication Directorate included - under his direct authority. "Today I made a decision, namely taking into account that the Minister of the Interior is responsible for ensuring that the government's internal affairs policies are being implemented and taking into account the fact that the powers of the relevant minister did not include the coordination of certain important divisions of the Ministry, and I am referring here to the Minister's Control Body, the Audit Directorate, the General Internal Protection Directorate, the General Anti-corruption Directorate, the Communication Directorate and so on, all these structures were today transferred by order of the Minister under the Minister's direct coordination," Bode told private broadcaster B1 TV. He also explained how the reporting relationship of the respective directorates within the Ministry has changed over time. "In 2016, the then Minister Tudorache issued an order placing these structures under the Minister's authority, and at the end of December 2019 they were transferred by order of Minister Vela under the coordination of the Secretary of State responsible for public order and that was the line of approach at that time. I discussed with several important factors in the ministry and I came to this, I think, healthy conclusion, although I'm aware that this will cause me some hassle, but I take responsibility for it because I believe that a Ministry's immune system must be under the direct coordination of the Minister," the IntMin said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]