Romanians bought 3 times more ATVs and motorcycles since the pandemic. 30% of ATVRom’s sales, through the TBIPay financing solution



Romanians bought 3 times more ATVs and motorcycles since the pandemic. 30% of ATVRom’s sales, through the TBIPay financing solution.

300% higher sales of ATVs, motorcycles, but also scooters, ski jets and accessories in 2020 compared the previous year, ATVRom states. One in 3 customers financed their hobby during the pandemic through the TBIPay solution, which offers 100% online access to loans, with approval in just 10 (...)